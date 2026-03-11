Home

Tamil filmmaker Thakkali Srinivasan, known for Jenma Natchathiram, dies at 72

Veteran Tamil director Thakkali Srinivasan, celebrated for his work on Jenma Natchathiram and other genre films, passed away at the age of 72 in Bengaluru.

Veteran Tamil filmmaker and musician Thakkali Srinivasan passed away at 72 in Bengaluru on March 10 following health complications. Srinivasan, celebrated for his multifaceted career as producer, director, actor, musician and screenplay writer, was a significant figure in South Indian cinema. Fans and industry colleagues paid tribute on social media remembering his contributions to cinema and music.

His last rites were conducted in Bengaluru on March 11. Publicist confirmed his passing, stating that Srinivasan was a philanthropist who ran an ashram during later years and lived with adopted children.

The legacy of Thakkali Srinivasan

Srinivasan began career as a producer with Ivargal Varungala Thoongal before producing science fiction hit Nalaya Manithan in 1989. The success of that film led to sequel, Adhisaya Manithan. By 1991, he expanded into directing with the supernatural horror film Jenma Natchathiram, which became cult classic in Tamil cinema.

The film was an adaptation of the 1976 Hollywood classic The Omen, helmed by iconic director late Richard Donner and gained recognition among fans of the horror genre at the time. Later films included Witness featuring ensemble cast, concluding directorial career with Asokavanam and Aduthathu in 2011. He also acted in notable roles, including antagonist in Soora Samharam alongside legendary Kamal Haasan.

Thakkali Srinivasan as musician

Apart from filmmaking, Srinivasan composed music for several films. He often collaborated as part of Premi–Srini duo contributing memorable songs to Tamil cinema. His work in Telugu cinema was also widely recognized while his music left lasting impression on film audiences.

More about Thakkali Srinivasan

Beyond cinema, Srinivasan was known for philanthropic efforts. He ran an ashram during later years and raised adopted children while continuing to support community work. His influence extended beyond filmmaking as a mentor plus supporter of upcoming talent.

