Chennai: Tamil movie Koozhangal (Pebbles) has become India’s official entry to the 94th Academy Awards. The movie is directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS and was produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures banner. It stars Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan in lead roles. “India’s official entry for Oscars this year is Koozhangal. It was picked by a 15-member jury, headed by filmmaker Shaji N Karun, in a unanimous decision,” Supran Sen, Secretary-General, Film Federation of India, told PTI.Also Read - Why China is Not Celebrating Chloe Zhao's Historic Oscar Win For Nomadland

The news was also shared on social media by producer Vignesh Shivan. He shared a poster of the movie and wrote, “There’s a chance to hear this! “And the Oscars goes to“ Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives. #Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can’t be prouder, happier & content (sic).” Also Read - Oscars 2021: Chadwick Boseman Fans Disappointed As Late Actor Snubbed As Best Actor: 'It's A Huge Mistake'

There's a chance to hear this! "And the Oscars goes to …. 🎉🎉🥰🥰🥰🥰 " Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives …. ❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰#Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can't be prouder , happier & content 💝 pic.twitter.com/NKteru9CyI — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 23, 2021

Koozhangal revolves around the relationship of a drunkard father and his son. It presents how the father-son duo wins back the trust of the child’s mother, who had left the house because of her abusive husband.

In February this year, Koozhangal was also screened at the 50th International Film Festival of Rotterdam which took place in the Netherlands. Back then, the film was also awarded the Tiger Award at the film festival.

Congratulations to the makers of Koozhangal!