The Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association in a statement made on Saturday said that they will put a ban on Suriya’s movies, after the actor’s production banner 2D Entertainment decided to release the Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal directly on an OTT platform.

On Sunday, over 30 Tamil film producers in a joint statement responded by saying that they have the right to release any movie directly on OTT.

In a joint statement which was given by the producers, they said that they have the authority and freedom to release small budget movies on OTT platforms. "With the development of OTT (Over the Top) technology, many new films started coming out worldwide directly on this platform. Post the lockdown due to corona in the country, many OTT platforms have started acquiring small and medium budget films for direct OTT premiere, which we all have to welcome wholeheartedly," they said.

They also argued that Hindi, Telugu and other languages producers are also trying to sell the rights of their movies to OTT platforms in order to recover their money. "The balance films can release properly too. Like that there are so many benefits we can enjoy by allowing the OTT premiere of small-medium budget films and hence this step by OTT players must be welcomed by all of us. We must request OTT players to acquire many small and medium budget films, which are struggling to release or stuck due to this lock down," the statement read.

The statement addressed the right of producers to recover their investment in any way they deem fit. “In addition, a Film Producer who has invested his money, has all the right to exploit his film in every possible way by selling the rights available for his film, to recover his investment so that he or she can continue in the film business.”

The producers also asked the theater owners and distributors to cooperate and requested them not to take any decision otherwise. “For the film industry to operate smoothly, the three key stakeholders (producers, distributors and theatre owners) must work together in unison and take decisions in the best interest of the industry. We strongly request that no individual film trade association should take any decision and announce it unilaterally, which may hurt the interest of a film producer, who is trying to protect his business,” the producers said in a statement.

Once the lockdown is over, all the stakeholders should come to a solution related to the release of new films on OTT platforms, concluded the statement.