Hyderabad: The inaugural pooja for Dhanush starrer Vaathi (SIR in Telugu) was held on January 3 in Hyderabad. The project went on floors formally with a pooja ceremony in Ramanaidu Studio. With this, the makers of the movie will now begin shooting from January 5. Vaathi is Dhanush's next mega project which is written and directed by Venky Atluri. The movie also stars Samyuktha Menon in the lead role.

Several celebrities including director Trivikram, producers S.Radhakrishna (Chinababu), KL Narayana, ML Kumar Chowdary, S.Radhakrishna (Chinababu) besides Suresh Chukkapalli, Narra Srinivas and Mahendra (MD, Pragati Printers) attended the Pooja ceremony on Monday. The script was handed over to the team by S Radhakrishna (Chinababu) of Haarika and Hassine Creations while the first clap of the film was given by Trivikram with Suresh Chukkapalli switching on the camera on an honorary note.

Dhanush Starrer Vaathi Goes On Floor:

SIR/Vaathi is set amid a college backdrop and the visual ambience of the film in the announcement video, filled with nostalgia, had caught the attention of many. The release date of the film has not been announced so far.

Talking about Dhanush, the actor was recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re which also starred Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. In the movie, while Rinku (Sara) loves Sajjad (Akshay), she was made to marry Vishu (Dhanush) forcibly. Interestingly, Vishu also loves somebody else and therefore he decides to part ways with Rinku once Sajjad, who is in Africa, comes back to India. However, destiny has something else written for them.