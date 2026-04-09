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Tamil Nadu 2026 Elections: You cant separate me..., Did Thalapathy Vijay target his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam for defaming him before elections?

Tamil Nadu 2026 Elections: ‘You can’t separate me…’, Did Thalapathy Vijay target his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam for defaming’ him before elections?

Fans and political observers are analyzing TVK supremo Thalapathy Vijay’s recent comment as speculation grows about its intended message and timing just thirty days before assembly elections.

Thalapathy Vijay has been in the political spotlight as TVK supremo while balancing personal turmoil over his ongoing divorce from Sangeetha Sornalingam. Despite the media frenzy, he continues to maintain a stronghold in public rallies and campaign events. In a recent address, he made statements that caught the attention of fans and political observers. His words have sparked speculation about whether they were meant for his wife, coming just 30 days before the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The timing and intensity of his message have added fuel to debates around his personal life and political image.

What did Thalapathy Vijay say?

During a public rally, Thalapathy Vijay addressed ongoing attempts to defame him, saying, “The people around me waited for many years & tried to defame me 30 days before the elections. That didn’t work too. No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from the people.” Many interpreted this as a direct reference to Sangeetha Sornalingam. Fans and social media users quickly reacted, linking his statement to rumored personal affairs and questioning his narrative.

Political angle and TVK supremacy

Apart from personal remarks, Thalapathy Vijay also criticized the current DMK-led government, calling it a “cash box alliance” and claiming that it was built on “looted funds.” He referred to the government as a “caretaker government” without real authority and emphasized that for TVK supporters, elections are not just political events but an emotional journey. His speeches combine political messaging with personal undertones, highlighting his dual position as politician and public figure.

Check out viral video of Thalapathy Vijay here

#ThalapathyVijay about his divorce issue: “The people around me waited for many years & tried to defame me 30 days before the elections. That didn’t work too. No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you can’t separate me from the people.”pic.twitter.com/cZX4uq8tXJ — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 8, 2026

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About the divorce proceedings between Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam

Sangeetha Sornalingam filed a formal divorce petition in February 2026 in Chengalpattu under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. She cited irretrievable breakdown of marriage, emotional neglect, infidelity, and desertion, claiming that Thalapathy Vijay maintained an extramarital relationship with renowned actress Trisha Krishnan. She is seeking dissolution of marriage, permanent alimony, and residence rights while legal proceedings continue.

About 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu on 23 April 2026 to elect all 234 members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Votes will be counted and results declared on 4 May 2026. Interestingly, this will be the first election contested by TVK, led by Thalapathy Vijay, and the result date coincides with the birthday of his rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan, adding a layer of public curiosity.

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