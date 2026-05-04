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Educational qualifications of TVKs chief Thalapathy Vijay, the man who breached DMKs fort in Tamil Nadu

Educational qualifications of TVK’s chief Thalapathy Vijay, the man who breached DMK’s fort in Tamil Nadu

TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay’s educational journey is an inspiration to focus on your passion and career, regardless of how many marks you score in school or college.

Thalapathy Vijay (PC: Instagrm)

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest superstars of the Tamil film industry. His full name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. He has been in the film industry for many years and has a huge fan following across South India. There has been increasing interest in his educational background and political journey of late. With the election results being announced today and his party TVK performing well in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, many people are curious to know more about him, including his education and whether he can make a big impact in politics in the future.

How Much Has Thalapathy Vijay Studied?

Thalapathy Vijay completed his early education at a school in Chennai. The actor turned politician did his schooling initially at Fathima school, Kodambakkam and later at Balalok school, Virugambakkam. He pursued a Bachelor degree in Visual Communication from Loyola College, however, he could not complete his studies and dropped out midway to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

Vijay then dedicated himself completely to films. Despite not completing his higher education, Vijay made a huge name for himself in the film industry through his hard work and talent. Today, he is regarded as one of the biggest stars in South Indian cinema.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Thalapathy Vijay’s astrologer Radhan Pandit visits his home with bouquet as TVK creates history, video goes viral

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Actor Vijay in Assembly Elections

For quite some time, there has been growing buzz around Thalapathy Vijay’s entry into politics. He has launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which is performing strongly in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 vote counting. He leads in over 105 seats.

The actor’s political debut has created a major stir in Tamil Nadu politics. With millions of loyal fans supporting him, many believe Vijay has the potential to bring significant change to the state’s political landscape.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK victory to become the best birthday gift for Trisha Krishnan, fans call it ‘destiny’

Thalapathy Vijay established TVK on February 2, 2024. The party’s first political conference was held in Vikravandi on October 27, 2024, where it is said that over 8 lakh people attended. Vijay outlined the party’s ideology, which included social justice, secularism, equality, democracy, and support for the two-language policy. After the conference, TVK gained significant attention, especially among the youth.

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