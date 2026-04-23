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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Rajinikanth, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Ajith Kumar and other celebs cast their vote - See Pics

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Rajinikanth, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Ajith Kumar and other celebs cast their vote – See Pics

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Voting is underway across the state, with several prominent celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Kamal Haasan, taking part in the democratic process.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Polling is being held across Tamil Nadu as part of the ongoing Assembly elections, with several prominent personalities participating in the democratic process. Megastar Rajinikanth arrived at polling booth number 237 at Stella Maris College in Chennai on Thursday to cast his vote. After casting his vote, the megastar showed his inked finger.

Thalapathy Vijay, TVK chief and candidate, casts his vote in Chennai for the Tamil Nadu Elections 2026. He was seen with his family at the polling station. Vijay, who launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February 2024, is making his electoral debut by contesting from Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur.

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Actor S Ajith Kumar cast his vote at a polling station in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, as several prominent personalities joined voters across the state in the electoral process. The popular actor was seen arriving at the booth in a white suit. He even posed for the camera.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and veteran actor Kamal Haasan, along with his daughter Shruti Haasan, arrived at Alwarpet School to cast their votes.The father-daughter duo was seen reaching the polling station amid security arrangements as voting took place across key constituencies in the state.

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu amid tight security on Thursday, April 23. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said that the state’s electorate comprises over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters. The poll body is also catering to 14,59,039 first-time voters and 68,501 service voters, with 4,18,541 postal votes already received. (Also Read: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Voting Updates: Polling underway across 234 seats; Stalin, Vijay, and EPS in high-stakes face-off)

Furthermore, 62 counting centres have already been established to ensure a smooth process after the high-stakes voting concludes. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its Dravidian 2.0 model, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

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