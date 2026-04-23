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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Trisha Krishnan steps out to cast her vote days after being linked with Thalapathy Vijay

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Trisha Krishnan steps out to cast her vote days after being linked with Thalapathy Vijay

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay are rumoured to be dating and that this is the reason why Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam have reportedly headed for divorce.

Trisha Krishnan casts her vote (PC: Twitter)

Trisha Krishnan, who has been making headlines for being linked with actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Thalapathy Vijay, cast her vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. She was spotted in Chennai at her designated polling station, St. Francis Xavier Middle School, where she briefly interacted with the media alongside her mother, Uma. The Karuppu actress arrived at the polling station, fulfilled her civic duty, and later posed for photographs. Her public appearance has drawn attention from netizens, not only for her participation in the elections but also amid ongoing social media discussions about her personal life and career choices.

When asked about her expectations from the elections, Trisha Krishnan kept her response brief, stating, “Everyone, definitely vote. That’s all I will say today.” She further emphasised the importance of civic engagement while speaking to Press Trust of India, urging citizens to participate in the democratic process by saying, “Please go vote, just go vote, that’s your duty.” She did not engage in further discussions and left the venue shortly after addressing the press.

There are rumours that Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay are dating, and that this is the reason why Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam have reportedly headed for divorce. They have collaborated on films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo.

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When Vijay was spotted at a wedding with Trisha Krishnan

Days after Sangeetha Sornalingam reportedly filed for divorce, Thalapathy Vijay attended a wedding reception in Chennai with Trisha Krishnan. They were seen at AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception, arriving together at the venue. Several pictures and videos that surfaced on social media show the two walking in together and later posing with the newlyweds. Vijay and Trisha twinned in beige outfits. While Vijay wore a beige shirt with a matching dhoti, Trisha opted for a beige and gold saree paired with a red blouse.

This speculation was further fuelled by reports surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s separation from his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, which alleged that he was involved in a controversial situation with an actress. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan talks about the meaning of LOVE amid relationship rumours with Vijay)

Vijay’s wife Sangeetha, accused him of infidelity

Sangeetha Sornalingam reportedly filed a divorce petition against Thalapathy Vijay in the Chengalpattu Family Court in Chennai. In her petition, she alleged that he had an “adulterous relationship” with a female actor. A part of the petition read: “In April 2021, the petitioner (Sangeetha) discovered that the respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and a violation of marital trust.” The petition further stated that the actor “continued an open association with the actress,” which allegedly caused Sangeetha emotional distress and embarrassment to their children.

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