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Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijays old statement about son Jason Sanjay resurfaces after oath ceremony absence

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay’s old statement about son Jason Sanjay resurfaces after oath ceremony absence

After Jason Sanjay skipped Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony fans began revisiting an earlier statement made by Vijay about his son and their bond which is now going viral online.

When C Joseph Vijay spoke about his son Jason Sanjay (PC: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay’s earlier comments about his son Jason Sanjay have once again come into focus after the actor-turned-politician’s recent oath-taking ceremony, where his son was notably absent. The resurfaced statement has drawn attention as fans revisit Vijay’s personal life and his long-held views on parenting and independence. The moment has added a fresh layer of discussion around his family dynamics at a time when his political journey is already under the spotlight.

Son Jason Sanjay’s absence sparks renewed attention

Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday after his party emerged as a major force in the state elections. While the ceremony was a historic political moment, viewers quickly noticed that his son Jason Sanjay did not attend the event. His absence, along with that of other close family members, led to renewed public curiosity about the actor’s private life and earlier statements regarding his children’s choices and independence.

Also read: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay unfollows father amid divorce from Sangeetha Sornalingam over infidelity claims? Here’s what we know

Vijay’s earlier statement about his son resurfaces

Amid the discussions, an old interview clip from 2022 has resurfaced where Vijay openly spoke about his son’s future during the promotions of Beast in a conversation with director Nelson Dilipkumar for Sun TV. When asked whether Sanjay wanted to pursue acting, Vijay had said, “I have no clue what’s in his mind.” He also made it clear that he had never pushed his son toward films or any specific career path.

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He further added, “I would never do that. It is completely his interest. If he feels he needs my support, I will support him. They have full freedom to choose. I don’t command them, saying they have to do this or that.” Vijay also mentioned that although several filmmakers had shown interest in launching his son, Sanjay had requested time away from such discussions, saying he was not ready for it.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay Collaborates With Lyca Productions For His First Directorial Venture; Deets Inside

Vijay’s family dynamics under public spotlight

The renewed attention also brings back earlier conversations about Vijay’s strained relationship with his father S. A. Chandrasekhar, who once attempted to form a political party using Vijay’s fan base without his consent. Vijay had publicly distanced himself from the move at the time, clarifying his stand.

In recent years, speculation around Vijay’s personal life has also intensified with reports of family separation and ongoing legal proceedings involving his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam. Meanwhile, the absence of his son at major public and political events has continued to fuel public debate.

Political milestone overshadows personal chatter

Despite the personal discussions circulating online, Vijay’s political achievement remains the central highlight. His oath-taking as Chief Minister marks a major shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with his party securing a strong mandate. Still, the resurfaced remarks about Jason Sanjay highlight how past interviews continue to shape public narratives around high-profile figures.

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