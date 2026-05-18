Home

Entertainment

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay pays tribute to producer K Rajan after his death at 85: Always remember his dedication...

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay pays tribute to producer K Rajan after his death at 85: ‘Always remember his dedication…’

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Joseph Vijay extended heartfelt condolences to K Rajan’s family, friends, and members of the Tamil film industry.

Joseph Vijay mourns the demise of K Rajan (Pic collage)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay expressed condolences on the passing of veteran producer, director, actor, and distributor K Rajan, who died by suicide on Sunday at the age of 85. In a message posted on his official X handle, the Chief Minister said he was deeply saddened by the demise of K Rajan and highlighted his significant contributions to the Tamil film industry. He praised Rajan for consistently and courageously voicing concerns related to the welfare of the cinema sector, especially the rights of small-budget filmmakers and distributors, as well as broader industry trends.

He further noted Rajan’s decades-long association with the film fraternity, calling his contributions memorable and emphasising that the industry would always remember his dedication. Concluding his message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt condolences to Rajan’s family, friends, and members of the Tamil film industry. He praised Rajan for consistently speaking up on issues affecting the cinema sector. “Thiru. K. Rajan was someone who constantly and courageously voiced his opinions regarding the welfare of the cinema industry, particularly the rights of small-budget filmmakers and distributors, as well as the overall trends in Tamil cinema,” the statement read.

K Rajan was known for producing several Tamil films, including ‘Thangamana Thangachi’ and ‘Chinna Poovai Killathe’. Over the years, he established himself as a producer, director and actor, earning recognition for his multifaceted contribution to Tamil cinema.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Tamil producer K Rajan dies due to suicide at 85, Khushbu Sundar, R Sarath Kumar, others pay tribute

Apart from his work behind the camera, Rajan also appeared in several Tamil films such as ‘Michael Raj’, ‘Sonthakkaran’, ‘Veettoda Mappillai’, ‘Paambhu Sattai’, ‘Thunivu’ and ‘Bakasuran’.

News of his demise prompted condolences from members of the Tamil film fraternity, with several celebrities mourning the loss of the veteran filmmaker and actor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.