No divorce for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and wife Sangeetha as she takes back petition via video call

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has withdrawn the divorce petition, bringing an end to the proceedings after the court disposed of the matter.

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's wife Sangeetha takes back divorce plea (PC: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamil superstar C Jospeh Vijay‘s personal life recently became a topic of discussion after developments in his divorce proceedings with wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. The legal matter, which had been pending before a court in Tamil Nadu, has now reached a conclusion after Sangeetha decided to withdraw the petition. The case attracted attention as it involved one of the state’s most prominent public figures, especially after Vijay entered politics and became the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition, court disposes case

Sangeetha Sornalingam withdrew the divorce petition she had filed at the Chengalpattu district court in Tamil Nadu. After her decision, the court officially disposed of the matter, ending the proceedings.

According to sources, Sangeetha appeared before the court through video conferencing and informed the judge about her decision to withdraw the petition. The case had witnessed multiple delays earlier as both Vijay and Sangeetha were not physically present during some hearings. Their lawyers had represented them and informed the court about their inability to attend in person.

The divorce petition was initially filed in February, with Sangeetha seeking the dissolution of her marriage with Vijay. She had cited irreconcilable differences and stated that the relationship had reached a stage where reconciliation was not possible.

Allegations mentioned in the divorce petition

In her petition, Sangeetha had alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor, rumoured to be Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan, which she claimed she discovered in 2021. She stated that although Vijay had assured her that he would end the relationship, she alleged that the situation continued.

The petition further claimed that Vijay had distanced Sangeetha from his social and professional circles while continuing to attend public events and travel abroad with the actor. She also alleged that photographs from these appearances were shared publicly, causing emotional distress and embarrassment to her and their children.

Sangeetha had also claimed that changes were made to facilities and financial arrangements that were earlier available to her. She alleged that these developments caused mental stress and affected her personal life.

Vijay and Sangeetha’s marriage journey

Vijay and Sangeetha married on August 25, 1999, in Chennai in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony despite coming from different religious backgrounds. The couple has two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Sasha.

Over the years, Sangeetha largely stayed away from the public spotlight while Vijay continued his successful career in cinema before moving into politics. Their family matter gained wider attention after Vijay became Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and began his legendary political journey with TVK.

Divorce case timeline and latest update

The proceedings had several adjournments throughout the year, with earlier hearings taking place through legal representatives. The matter was scheduled for further hearing on August 7 before Sangeetha chose to withdraw the petition. With the withdrawal of the case, the court has now closed the legal proceedings between Vijay and Sangeetha. It will now be interesting to see how things unfold between the two in the coming days.