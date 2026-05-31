Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gets accompanied by rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan as they pay respects to Ajith Kumar’s mother Mohini Mani, video goes viral

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan were seen arriving at Ajith Kumar’s residence to offer condolences following the passing of his mother, Mohini Mani. Videos from the visit have sparked widespread discussion among fans, making it one of the most talked-about moments on social media.

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay visits Ajith Kumar home with Trisha (PC: Twitter)

The Tamil film industry witnessed an emotional moment over the weekend as Ajith Kumar returned to Chennai following the passing of his mother, Mohini Mani. The actor, who had been in Dubai for prior commitments, rushed back home to be with his family during the difficult period. As news of the loss spread, several celebrities, political leaders and close associates visited his residence to offer condolences. Among those who drew significant attention were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Jospeh Vijay, aka Thalapathy Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan. Videos of their visit have now gone viral across social media platforms, with fans discussing the rare public appearance and the emotional scenes captured outside Ajith’s home.

Vijay and Trisha’s visit grabs attention online

Several videos shared online showed Vijay arriving at Ajith Kumar’s residence amid tight security arrangements. The actor-turned-politician was seen entering the house to personally offer condolences to Ajith and his family. One particular moment that caught fans’ attention was Vijay warmly embracing Ajith before heading inside.

Trisha Krishnan was also spotted at the residence. Dressed in a simple black salwar suit, the actress paid her respects and spent time with the grieving family. While many social media users believed Vijay and Trisha arrived together, videos circulating online suggest they may have reached separately, as some clips show them arriving in different vehicles.

Fans quickly reacted to the visuals. One user wrote, “They are meeting like this for first time.” Another commented, “Most humble CM Tamil Nadu has ever got.” A third fan wrote, “Vijay does not require PA to carry garland, he does it himself.” Several others praised both stars for personally visiting the family during such a difficult time.

See viral video of Vijay and Trisha meeting Ajith Kumar here

Ajith Kumar mourns the loss of his mother

Mohini Mani passed away in Chennai after facing age-related health issues. Her death comes nearly three years after the passing of Ajith Kumar’s father P Subramaniam, popularly known as PS Mani. According to the family, she passed away peacefully in her sleep after a period of declining health.

In an emotional statement, the family expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for her over the last few years. The statement also requested privacy as they cope with the loss. It further revealed that the final rites would remain a private family affair.

Also read: Ajith Kumar calls out fan for bad behavior at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit, video goes viral

A special connection between Ajith and Trisha

Trisha Krishnan shares one of the most successful on-screen partnerships with Ajith Kumar. The duo has delivered several popular films together including Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, Yennai Arindhaal, Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Their chemistry on screen has earned them a massive fan following over the years.

Interestingly, Trisha has also worked extensively with Vijay and delivered several successful films with him. While Ajith and Vijay are often regarded as two of Tamil cinema’s biggest rivals, they actually appeared together early in their careers in the 1995 film Rajavin Parvaiyile, where Vijay played the lead role and Ajith appeared as his close friend.

Why did the videos go viral?

Apart from the emotional nature of the occasion, fans were surprised to see Vijay and Trisha at the same location during a high-profile condolence visit. The visuals quickly spread across social media, generating discussions among fans of all three stars. Many appreciated the gesture and viewed it as a sign of mutual respect within the Tamil film industry.