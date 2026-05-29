Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s in-flight photo moment goes viral among fans, fans call her lookalike of THIS star cricketer’s wife

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s latest candid photo from a flight has gone viral across social media platforms, with fans quickly noticing an unexpected celebrity resemblance that sparked widespread online chatter.

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Thalapathy Vijay's viral photo (PC: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay once again grabbed social media attention after a candid in-flight picture with a flight attendant went viral online. The photo quickly spread across fan pages and entertainment circles, with users reacting not only to Vijay’s calm and friendly appearance but also to the striking resemblance fans noticed between the crew member and the wife of a popular Indian cricketer. The unexpected comparison became one of the biggest talking points online as the viral moment continued gaining traction across platforms shortly after Vijay’s return from New Delhi.

Why did Vijay’s in-flight picture go viral?

The viral image was shared by flight attendant Uma Meenakshi, who reportedly has more than 7 lakh followers on Instagram. She posted the selfie after meeting Vijay during a recent flight journey back from Delhi. Calling the experience memorable, she wrote, “Crew duty became extra special today with Honourable Chief Minister Shri C Joseph Vijay (fondly known as Thalapathy) onboard.”

In the picture, Vijay appeared relaxed and smiling while dressed in a black-and-white formal outfit. The candid moment instantly caught attention among fans who widely shared the image across social media.

Why are fans comparing the air hostess to Sakshi Dhoni?

Soon after the picture surfaced online, several users began commenting that Uma Meenakshi looked similar to Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former Indian cricket captain and legend MS Dhoni. The resemblance quickly became a viral discussion point in comment sections.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section after the picture surfaced online. While many called the flight attendant “lucky” for meeting Vijay, others were convinced she resembled Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni.

Comments like “Lucky luckiest blessed” and “Before seeing thalapathy I thought the girl is Sakshi” soon started trending under the post. Another user even wrote, “You look like Sakshi @sakshi Dhoni’s wife!” The resemblance became a major talking point online and added more buzz to the already viral picture.

See viral pictures Tamil Nadu CM Vijay here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UMA MEENAKSHI (@yamtha.uma)

How did fans react to Vijay’s interaction?

Apart from the lookalike conversation, many social media users praised Vijay for his humble behaviour and calm interaction during the flight. Fans appreciated how comfortably he posed for the picture despite now holding a major political position in Tamil Nadu. Several supporters described the encounter as a “once-in-a-lifetime moment” for the flight attendant. Others highlighted how Vijay continues to maintain a strong personal connection with admirers even after shifting into politics.

What happened during Vijay’s Delhi visit?

The viral image surfaced shortly after Vijay completed his official visit to New Delhi, which had already attracted major political attention. During the trip, the Tamil Nadu CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for important discussions related to governance and state matters. His visit remained widely discussed across political and entertainment circles, making the viral in-flight picture trend even more strongly online after his return.