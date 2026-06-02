Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan drops another special May recap after his oath taking ceremony- See pics

Trisha Krishnan shared another “magical May” photo dump offering glimpses of her recent month filled with personal moments and candid memories. The post comes in backdrop of her appearance at CM Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony, which remained one of most talked-about events of the month.

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Trisha Krishnan posts another magical May recap (PC: Twitter)

Trisha Krishnan seems to still be holding on to what she describes as her “Magical May”, a month that left her with many personal memories and quiet happy moments. The actor recently shared a fresh set of photos on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her relaxed side away from film sets and public appearances. The post quickly caught attention as it arrived just days after she was seen at rumoured boyfriend and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony, which had already become one of the most talked-about events of the month. Along with that, May also turned out to be professionally strong for her with the massive success of Karuppu making headlines across the industry.

Trisha revisits her “Magical May” through new photo dump

The actor posted a series of candid pictures on Instagram that reflected her calm and personal side. The collection included simple home moments, cheerful selfies and soft memories from her daily routine. One of the first images showed her posing warmly with her pet dog Izzy, which seemed to be a recurring part of her month. Another picture showed her holding a prayer journal, hinting at her reflective mood during this phase.

She also shared a mirror selfie where she appeared in a floral outfit with a bright natural smile. The post carried a relaxed and unfiltered tone, showing a version of Trisha away from public events and film promotions.

Personal moments and heartfelt reflections from the month

Among the standout visuals were photographs of bouquets that appeared to be part of her birthday week celebrations. The collection also included a no-make-up selfie that fans appreciated for its simplicity. Another slide carried an inspirational quote about embracing age positively, encouraging women to look forward to their 40s instead of fearing them. The final image again featured her pet Izzy, reinforcing how much space her dog holds in her personal life. Trisha captioned the post, “A few more from Magical May I’ll be smiling about for a long time to come”.

See Trisha Krishnan’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Public appearances and ongoing discussions around CM Vijay

May also kept Trisha in the spotlight due to her presence at CM Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony, which she attended along with her mother Uma Krishnan. Her appearance at the event had already sparked wide discussion online, especially as it followed earlier speculation about her public interactions with the actor-politician.

Also read: Trisha Krishnan comfirms relationship with Thalapathy Vijay after he becomes Tamil Nadu CM? Check her statement

Karuppu becomes a blockbuster milestone

While her personal moments dominated social media chatter, Trisha also had a major professional highlight in May with the success of Karuppu. The fantasy action film starring Trisha and Suriya turned into a massive box office hit and emerged as one of the biggest Tamil releases of 2026.

According to trade reports by Sacnilk, till now RJ Balaji‘s Karuppu has earned Rs 184.85 crore net in India, with a domestic gross of Rs 213.75 crore and an overseas collection of Rs 78.25 crore. The worldwide total reached Rs 292 crore, making it a record-breaking blockbuster and surpassing the lifetime earnings of Rajinikanth-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Enthiran.