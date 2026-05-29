Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s Sigma gets release date amid surname drop feud, set for theatrical launch on…

Jason Sanjay’s upcoming film Sigma is gaining attention after its release date announcement, with online discussions growing around its title, debut expectations, and industry buzz ahead of its theatrical rollout.

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Jason Sanjay's directorial debut gets release date (PC: Twitter)

The buzz around Sigma has grown beyond cinema updates after its release date was officially locked. The film, which marks Jason Sanjay’s debut as a director, is now at the centre of both industry excitement and intense public discussion. While the project itself is being shaped as a stylish heist entertainer, attention has also shifted toward Jason’s personal identity choices and the ongoing family situation linked to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam. These developments have added an unexpected layer of conversation around the film’s promotions and credits.

What is the surname drop feud around Jason Sanjay?

The discussion began when Jason Sanjay changed his professional name from “Jason Sanjay V” to “Jason Sanjay S”, replacing his father Vijay’s initial with his mother Sangeetha Sornalingam’s initial. In South Indian naming tradition, the father’s name is usually used as the initial, so this shift immediately drew attention in film circles and online discussions.

Reports suggest that this change came during a period of strain within the family. Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam have reportedly been going through divorce proceedings after more than two decades of marriage. According to court-related developments, Sangeetha has filed a petition citing serious allegations, including emotional distress and marital discord.

During this period, Jason Sanjay is said to have aligned himself more closely with his mother, which is reflected in his updated professional identity. The surname change has been interpreted by many as a symbolic personal choice during a sensitive phase in the family’s life.

What is the family background behind the controversy?

The situation has been widely discussed because Vijay is not only a major film star but also a political leader in Tamil Nadu. His wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has reportedly initiated legal proceedings at the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court, which has brought their personal life into public focus.

As per reports, allegations mentioned in the divorce filings include claims of strained relations and incompatibility. These claims have circulated widely in media coverage and social platforms, although official family statements remain limited. Their children Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha have mostly stayed away from public commentary, though Jason’s professional naming change has become a focal point of public interest.

How has Sigma been affected by this buzz?

Even though Sigma is primarily an action comedy heist film, the surrounding personal narrative has increased its visibility online. Jason Sanjay’s debut as a filmmaker was already being closely watched due to his association with a major film family. Now the added discussion around his surname and family background has amplified curiosity around the project.

When will Sigma make its debut on big screen?

The film stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role and is backed by Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions. It is positioned as a fast paced treasure hunt style entertainer with action comedy elements and large scale storytelling. Despite the off screen discussions the makers have continued focusing on post production and censorship work ahead of release. The film is set to make its grand debut on July 31st 2026.