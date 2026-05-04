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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: As Thalapathy Vijay leads, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan offers prayers at Tirupati -Watch video

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: As Thalapathy Vijay leads, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan offers prayers at Tirupati -Watch video

Trisha Krishnan’s Tirupati visit grabs attention as fans connect her temple appearance with Thalapathy Vijay amid ongoing election result trends as his party is currently leading the race.

Trisha Krishnan offers prayers at Tirupati temple on result day (PC: Twitter)

As Tamil Nadu continues to witness a closely watched counting day for the 2026 Assembly elections, all attention has shifted to the early trends showing a surprising political twist. The debut of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Joseph Vijay also known as Thalapathy Vijay, has become the biggest talking point of the day as the party is currently leading with 99 seats ahead of established players like DMK and AIADMK. The numbers have triggered massive reactions online as fans and political observers closely track every update from the counting centres across Tamil Nadu.

What does TVK’s leading with 99 seats mean?

Early trends suggest that TVK is way ahead in seat count, which means the party is currently projected to win more constituencies than its main rivals. While counting is still ongoing, this lead has placed Vijay’s party in a strong position during its first major electoral test. M.K Stalin‘s DMK and Edappadi K. Palaniswami‘s AIADMK are currently trailing behind based on these early indications, making the race highly competitive and unpredictable.

Why is Trisha Krishnan trending during the election results day?

Amid this political buzz, Trisha Krishnan became a trending topic after her birthday visit to the Tirupati temple. A video has surfaced online from her spiritual trip on social media which later surfaced widely online. Visuals of her offering prayers at the temple spread quickly and coincided with the election counting day in Tamil Nadu which added to the public curiosity.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay, Roopa Ganguly, Sayantika Banerjee and more, list of celebrities contesting the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu 2026 elections

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How fans connected Trisha’s visit with Vijay’s political journey?

Social media users on X started linking her temple visit to the election results due to the timing. Some posts speculated symbolic meaning behind her prayers while others dismissed it as coincidence. The conversation grew further because Trisha and Vijay have been long associated through their film collaborations and public appearances.

Watch viral video of Trisha Krishnan visiting Tirupati temple here

Actress Trisha Krishnan visited Tirumala today to seek blessings of Lord Venkateshwara Swami ✨ TVK all the way #TrishaKrishnan #Tirumala #TVK pic.twitter.com/bcHXfbuzOw — Aristotle (@NewsSportzz) May 4, 2026

Also read: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Trisha Krishnan steps out to cast her vote days after being linked with Thalapathy Vijay

Past appearances and ongoing speculation in Vijay’s personal life

Earlier this year Trisha and Vijay were seen together at a wedding reception in Chennai which went viral online. Around the same period discussions around Vijay’s personal life including his separation from Sangeetha Sornalingam had also surfaced. These events have kept both names frequently in the spotlight even outside cinema.

Vijay’s political journey and TVK background

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was officially launched by Thalapathy Vijay in February 2024 marking his transition from cinema to politics. The party was later registered by the Election Commission and given the symbol Whistle. Based in Panaiyur Chennai TVK follows a centre left ideology inspired by leaders like Periyar, Dr B R Ambedkar and K Kamaraj with a focus on equality and social justice.

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