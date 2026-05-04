Home

Entertainment

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: Thalapathy Vijays TVK victory to become the best birthday gift for Trisha Krishnan, fans call it destiny

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK victory to become the best birthday gift for Trisha Krishnan, fans call it ‘destiny’

Trisha Krishnan to get the best birthday gift from Thalapathy Vijay as he is leading in the Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026. On social media, fans have been calling it a 'destiny'.

Vijay Thalapathy and Trisha Krishnan (PC: Twitter)

The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 began on April 4 at 8 am. As the counting has started, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay, has taken a strong lead over parties like Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and is leading in more than 105 seats, as per Zee News. Vijay, whose full name is C. Joseph Vijay, made his electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by contesting from two constituencies – Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli (East). The day is especially important for the actor not only because of the election results, but also because it marks the birthday of actress Trisha Krishnan, whom he is reportedly dating.

Trisha Krishnan gets the best birthday gift

Earlier in the morning, several videos and pictures surfaced online showing Trisha Krishnan visiting Tirupati. Fans are calling it a thankful gesture to seek blessings on her special day, and many believe one of the biggest gifts she may receive today could be Thalapathy Vijay’s victory in the Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026. On social media, fans have been calling it a ‘destiny’ for Trisha and Vijay as the two big events have taken place today. Another user said, ‘She is the lucky charm in his life.’

There have long been rumours that Trisha and Vijay are dating, with speculation also linking this to reports of Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam heading towards divorce. Over the years, Vijay and Trisha have worked together in several popular films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo.

Thalapathy Vijay’s bold political debut

After his last film Jana Nayagan was leaked online in HD for free download, Thalapathy Vijay had a tough time as the CBI began investigating the 2025 Karur stampede case. However, Vijay remained calm and did not show any signs of panic, as he was focused on the upcoming elections, which were close to his heart.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Thalapathy Vijay established TVK on February 2, 2024. The party’s first political conference was held in Vikravandi on October 27, 2024, where it is said that over 8 lakh people attended. During the rally, Vijay outlined the party’s ideology, which included social justice, secularism, equality, democracy, and support for the two-language policy. After the conference, TVK gained significant attention, especially among the youth. On February 13, 2025, the party launched a major membership drive and announced plans to appoint more than 70,000 booth agents while also restructuring its internal leadership in preparation for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

There are rumours that Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay are dating, and that this is the reason why Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam have reportedly headed for divorce. They have collaborated on films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo.

Also Read: Joseph Vijay to Thalapathy Vijay: How TVK supremo’s journey from Naalaiya Theerpu started

When Vijay was spotted at a wedding with Trisha Krishnan

Days after Sangeetha Sornalingam reportedly filed for divorce, Thalapathy Vijay attended a wedding reception in Chennai with Trisha Krishnan. They were seen at AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception, arriving together at the venue. Several pictures and videos that surfaced on social media show the two walking in together and later posing with the newlyweds. Vijay and Trisha twinned in beige outfits. While Vijay wore a beige shirt with a matching dhoti, Trisha opted for a beige and gold saree paired with a red blouse.

This speculation was further fueled by reports surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s separation from his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, which alleged that he was involved in a controversial situation with an actress.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: As Thalapathy Vijay leads, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan offers prayers at Tirupati -Watch video

Vijay’s wife Sangeetha, accused him of infidelity

Sangeetha Sornalingam reportedly filed a divorce petition against Thalapathy Vijay in the Chengalpattu Family Court in Chennai. In her petition, she alleged that he had an “adulterous relationship” with a female actor. A part of the petition read: “In April 2021, the petitioner (Sangeetha) discovered that the respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and a violation of marital trust.” The petition further stated that the actor “continued an open association with the actress,” which allegedly caused Sangeetha emotional distress and embarrassment to their children.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.