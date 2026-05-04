Home

Entertainment

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Thalapathy Vijays Chennai home under tight security as TVK achieves historic 100 seats- Watch Video

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Thalapathy Vijay’s Chennai home under tight security as TVK achieves historic 100 seats- Watch Video

A strong electoral debut by TVK has drawn massive attention across Tamil Nadu while security arrangements intensify near Thalapathy Vijay's residence in Chennai reflecting the growing political significance of the moment.

Thalapathy Vijay's party lead Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 (PC: Twitter)

In a fast-changing political moment in Tamil Nadu, the 2026 election results are drawing huge attention as strong security has been placed outside Thalapathy Vijay’s Chennai home. The atmosphere around his residence has turned intense as supporters gather and police presence increases. Early trends have now turned into a major wave with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam moving far ahead in the race. What started as a debut election for Vijay’s party is now shaping into a historic performance that few expected. The visuals from outside his home reflect not just caution but also the scale of public excitement building across the state.

Why is security tightened at Thalapathy Vijay’s home?

Security has been increased as counting trends show TVK crossing 100 seats and currently touching around 109 seats. This surge has placed Vijay at the centre of Tamil Nadu politics overnight. With large crowds expected and political attention rising, authorities have taken precautionary steps to maintain order near his Chennai residence. The situation signals how seriously the administration is treating the moment as results continue to unfold across constituencies.

Watch viral video of Thalapathy Vijay’s house under tight security here

How is TVK performing in Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026?

TVK is currently leading with around 109 seats which puts it ahead in a commanding position in its first election. AIADMK is following with nearly 72 seats while DMK stands at around 52 seats. This gap shows a major shift in voter preference and indicates a strong anti incumbency mood across regions. The numbers also suggest that TVK could emerge as a key power centre in Tamil Nadu politics going forward.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also read: Joseph Vijay to Thalapathy Vijay: How TVK supremo’s journey from Naalaiya Theerpu started

What is happening in key constituencies?

One of the biggest talking points is MK Stalin trailing in Kolathur which has long been his stronghold. TVK candidate VS Babu is currently leading there creating a major surprise. Udhayanidhi Stalin is also behind in Chepauk Thiruvallikeni. At the same time Vijay is leading in Perambur and Trichy East which further strengthens his political entry. Several ministers are also trailing which adds to the scale of this political shift.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: As Thalapathy Vijay leads, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan offers prayers at Tirupati -Watch video

Is TVK preparing for post victory strategy?

Inside the TVK camp planning has already begun for the next phase. Candidates have been asked to stay connected with the leadership and be ready to move if required. Reports suggest that the party may shift its winning MLAs to a secure location to prevent any political pressure or poaching attempts. This shows that TVK is not only focused on winning seats but also on protecting its position after results.

About Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was launched on 2 February 2024 by C Joseph Vijay known as Thalapathy marking his exit from cinema into politics. Based in Panaiyur Chennai it evolved from Vijay Makkal Iyakkam into a political party. With whistle symbol TVK follows centre left ideology supporting social justice secular values state rights women welfare and education reforms.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.