Valimai vs Master Box Office: Thala Ajith's Valimai has created havoc at the Tamil Nadu Box Office. The film opened well on Thursday at Rs 25 crore and has wrapped up its first weekend at around Rs 73-74 crore (approx). While the official numbers are yet to be out, the TN numbers of the Ajith starrer seems to be giving a direct challenge to Thalapathy Vijay's Master.

As reported by Box Office India, Master has taken the lead in the first weekend as compared to Valimai because it enjoyed a five-day extended weekend while the Ajith starrer had a four-day extended weekend. After its first weekend at the Box Office, Master, that released amid strict COVID restrictions and on a 50 per cent occupancy rate, had collected Rs 67 crore while Valimai's first-weekend collection stands at Rs 61.5 crore (4 days) in Tamil Nadu.

Here’s the Tamil Nadu Box Office breakup of Valimai after its opening extended weekend:

Thursday: Rs 25 crore

Friday: Rs 10.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 12.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 13.50 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 61.50 crore (approx)

Here’s the day-wise comparison of opening weekend Box Office between Master and Valimai:

Interestingly, the audience in Tamil Nadu is divided between the fan following of Ajith and Vijay Joseph, who are both touted as the successors to superstar Rajinikanth at the TN Box Office. Both the stars enjoy a massive fan following in the state and their films always initiate a big fan battle on social media. As of now, Vijay seems to be ahead in this battle of Box Office in Tamil Nadu while Ajith begins the weekday Box Office game from today.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Valimai Box Office!