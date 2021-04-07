Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay cycled to the polling booth in Chennai on Tuesday as he cast his vote in the Tamil Nadu elections along with many other popular actors. The Master actor was seen riding a cycle to the polling station that just made his fans extremely happy. A section of the followers also linked his decision of using a cycle to his way of protesting against the rising price of petrol and diesel. However, later the same day, the superstar’s team released an official statement. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Master Actor Vijay Cycles to Polling Booth to Cast His Vote And Wins Hearts | Watch Video

In the statement, the team asked all to not read between the lines in how Vijay reached the polling booth to cast his vote on Tuesday. The statement revealed that the booth was not too far from the actor's residence and therefore, he decided to use a cycle instead of a car to reach there.

"The polling booth is in the street behind his house, and since it's a narrow area, it would have been difficult to park his car there. This is why he opted to ride a bicycle instead, and there was no other motivation behind his actions," read the full statement.

The Tamil superstar attracted a huge crowd as he cycled to the polling booth in Neelangarai. He also flaunted his voter ink after casting the vote to spread awareness among the people. While he came on a cycle, he left on a two-wheeler of one of his team members as the crowd went crazy seeing their favourite star around.

Apart from Vijay, Thala Ajith, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan among other popular stars were also spotted as they cast their votes in Chennai. Haasan, who’s an MNM leader, is contesting the election from the Coimbatore South assembly constituency. He was joined by his actor daughter Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan while casting vote.