Tamil director AV Arun Prasath, who assisted director Shankar Shanmugham in many films, passed away on Friday morning in Coimbatore. He met with a road accident near Mettupalayam. The director was loved for his passion for work and his positive attitude in life. 2.0 director Shankar and other colleagues from the industry took to social media to mourn the death of AV Arun Prasath. The news came as a big shock to the industry in the times when the country is already dealing with a huge health crisis at hand.

Paying his tribute to the debutant director, Shankar wrote, "Heartbroken by the sudden demise of the young director and my ex-assistant, Arun. You were always sweet, positive and hardworking. My prayers are forever with you and my deepest condolences to your family and friends.🙏" (sic)

Arun had made a film titled 4G that featured GV Prakash and Gayathri Suresh in important roles. However, the film couldn’t be released for the reasons best known to the team. Actor-director GV Prakash also offered condolences to his friends and family in a tweet written in the Tamil language. It read, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of my dear friend Venkat Pakkar, who always brims with positivity. My deep condolences to his friends and family members. I will pray to the almighty for his soul to rest in peace.”

May his soul rest in peace!