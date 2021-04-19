Chennai: Tamil actor and Ex- Bigg Boss contestant Raiza Wilson recently blasted a dermatologist on Instagram who forced her to undergo a skin treatment that was not needed. In a long Instagram post, Raiza Wilson shared her photo after the treatment. Her eyes are swollen and skin looks dark post the treatment. Raiza wrote, “Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need and this is the result. She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Staff said she’s out of town.” In another post, she wrote, “My inbox is flooded with people who have faced similar issues with this doctor, tragic.” Also Read - Karnan Releases on April 9 as Promised, Check Dhanush Starrer's Pre-Release Business

Raiza Wilson mentioned that now the doctor is ignoring her and the staff says the doctor is out of town. “She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Staff said she’s out of town,” she wrote. Also Read - Master Actor Gouri Kishan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Soon after Raiza’s story went viral, the actor received messages saying – they have a similar experience with the same doctor. The actor tagged the clinic Behanced Luxe Dermatol so that people can troll them and not visit this place. The name of the doctor mentioned in the post is Dr. Bhairavi Senthil.

On the work front, Raiza Wilson was seen is Varmaa, making her debut with OTT. Her upcoming projects include The Chase, Alice, Kadhalikka Yarumillai, F. I. R. and Hashtag Love. Raiza was a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 1.