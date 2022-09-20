Pauline Jessica dies: Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found hanging at her apartment in Chennai’s Virugambakkam Mallika Avenue on Sunday night. Popularly known as Deepa, she had worked in Tamil movies and TV shows. As reported by news agency ANI, the Koyambedu police were informed by the neighbours about the actor’s death after which the police reached the place and sent the body to Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

ACTRESS PAULINE JESSICA DIES BY SUICIDE, SUSPECT POLICE

Pauline Jessica was a native of Andhra Pradesh. After the autopsy, the police reached out to her family members and sent her body to the family. In the official statement to the media, the police said they suspect it’s a case of suicide and they are going to search through the CCTV footage to probe the matter further.

POLICE FIND SUICIDE NODE FROM PAULINE JESSICA

As reported by the agency, the police discovered a suicide note from the actress where she had allegedly mentioned her ‘failed relationship’ as the reason behind taking her life. “We are investigating the alleged suicide of popular actor Pauline Jessica from all sides and are taking the help of CCTV,” the police said. The agency also reported that the police will also be questioning all those who visited Pauline’s residence on the day of her death. The cops are ascertaining if she died by suicide or if someone forced her to end her life.

May her soul rest in peace!