The producer of the Tamil film, Master, found himself into legal trouble after an FIR filed against him for illegally using other film songs without a patent at the audio launch of the film. It so happened that makers hosted a grand event for the audio launch of the film in March 2020. During the event, few songs from other Vijay‘s films were also played. A private company, then claimed that they own the copyrights for some of the songs that were played at the accused and accused Xavier Britto of the same. Later, the court has ordered the CBCID police to register the FIR against the film’s producer for illegally using the songs at his audio launch event. Also Read - Kaanum Pongal: Beaches, Vandalur Zoo, Mahabalipuram & Guindy National Park To Be Closed in Chennai

Meanwhile, the Master team has fought hard to release the film in theatres and has waited for 10 months to release the film. But ahead of its release, few clips of Vijay from Master were leaked online on Monday (January 11) and since then they have been working hard to prevent the film from further piracy leak. According to the reports, the scenes were recorded during a screening for the distributors of the film. Also Read - Tamil Film Master Leaked Online, Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Urges Fans to not Share Clips

The director of the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and producer XB Film Creators have requested fans to not share the leaked clips on Dear all it’s been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. (sic)” Also Read - List of States That Announced Reopening of Schools, Colleges This Month

A few days back, it was announced that the film will be released in theatres in Tamil Nadu. The state government has allowed 100 percent occupancy in theatres after Vijay and actor Simbu requested the support of the government in the release of the film.

Master is set to release on January 13 ahead of Pongal. It was earlier scheduled to release in April 2020. However, due to COVID-19, the film was postponed.

