Kollywood actor Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday. The actor sought the Tamil Nadu government’s help ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Master. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto, the film stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. Post the pandemic, the film is slated to be the biggest release in Tamil Nadu. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Bakery Honours Football Legend Maradona by Making 6-foot-tall Cake of His Statue

As per the reports, Vijay has asked the Chief Minister to allow 100% seating capacity at the theatres. During the meeting at CM’s residence, the actor requested him to increase the seating capacity at the movie theatres. The current seating capacity at the theatres is 50% currently. Also Read - Aldabra Tortoise, Worth Over Rs 10 Lakh, Goes Missing From Chennai Park; Theft Suspected

The Tamil Nadu government reopened the theatres and allowed 50% seating capacity by following social distancing norms post coronavirus lockdown. The film’s release was also postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as actor Vijay only wanted theatrical release for his film unlike his contemporary Suriya, who chose OTT release for his film Soorarai Pottru. Also Read - Jallikattu Event Allowed by Tamil Nadu Govt; Number of Players Capped, COVID Test Mandatory | Full Guidelines Here

There have been predictions that the film will not yield the required profit with 50% capacity and hence the actor has requested the CM to increase the capacity at the movie theatres.

Olikkum per ondru arangame adhira vaikum! 😉 Thadukkum kaalam thaandi adhu paravi nirkum! 🔥 Nanba, massive release update tomorrow at 12.30pm. Get ready! 😎#MasterUpdate #Master pic.twitter.com/IzADAJJOUF — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) December 28, 2020



Master is expected to hit the screens on January 13 ahead of Pongal. It was earlier scheduled to release in April 2020.

