Ponniyin Selvan: I Release: Ponniyin Selvan: I is just two days ahead of its release as fans eagerly await to witness the Mani Ratnam's depiction of Cholas on-screen. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name that narrates the story of Rajaraja Chola I (947 CE – 1014 CE). As the film is targeted at an international audience, theatre owners in Canada have recently received online threats. According to a Hindustan Times report, some unknown fringe groups have sent threat mails to theatre owners running the epic saga in their cinema halls. Ponniyin Selvan's overseas distributor KW Talkies also mentioned about the same in a tweet.

#BookingMonday updates! I have updates from Hamilton, Kitchener and London. All the theatre owners have been threatened with attacks if they play PS1 Tamil or any movie from KW Talkies. Let’s see how other places fare.#PS1TamilInCineplex #PS1TamilInLandmark pic.twitter.com/PxpiqWvjDb — KW Talkies (@kwtalkies) September 26, 2022

KW Talkies in its tweet said, “I have updates from Hamilton, Kitchener and London. All the theatre owners have been threatened with attacks if they play PS1 Tamil or any movie from KW Talkies. Let’s see how other places fare.” The mail warned that any movie released by KW talkies whether its Hindi, Tamil or English would be targeted by them. The pointed out since Christmas is nearby if Ponniyin Selvan is released in the theatres, they would tear up the screens and release ‘toxic’ in the area. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan-1 Ticket Prices For Rs 100 Only? Mani Ratnam Requests Multiplex Owners

DULQUER SALMAAN’S KURUP WAS TARGETTED IN CANADA IN NOVMEMBER 2021

In November 2021, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Malayalam film Kurup was targeted in Canada, during its release in Ontario. As per the HT report, movie screens were slashed at two Cineplex locations in Richmond Hill and Oakville that screened Kurup.

Produced by Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

