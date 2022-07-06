Aishwarya Rai in Ponniyin Selvan Part One: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back after four years. The actress was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan and she will now be taking over the screens as queen Nandhini, ruler of Pazhuvoor in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The makers on Wednesday shared a fresh poster of Aishwarya’s look from the film and the poster set the internet on fire.Also Read - Aishwarya Sakhuja Suffered Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Like Justin Bieber: 'Went Through Emotional Turmoil'

Dressed in bespoke silk and traditional jewellery, Aishwarya looked mesmerising on the poster of PS: 1. The actress could be seen looking away from the camera with her hair styled in a middle-parted touseled do. Aishwarya flaunted a statement nose pin with a medium-sized red bindi and a maang-tika adorning her forehead. The actress' fans who were waiting to see her on-screen for a long time couldn't resist talking about her grace and essence on social media. As #AishwaryaRai trended on Twitter, one user wrote, "Best of the lot. #AishwaryaRai looks magnificent as Nandini, in #Maniratnam's #PonniyinSelvan. #PS1 (sic)," another wrote, "She is not merely beautiful but also very intelligent. Her determination and resourcefulness makes her a femme fatale unlike any other in Literature (sic)."

Check how netizens are reacting to Aishwarya Rai’s stunning look from Pooniyin Selvan:

One if Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Nandini and another is Mani Ratnam’s Nandini . Both are poles apart in terms of their story and nature. One is already iconic, another one is going to be iconic.#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai #PonniyinSelvan pic.twitter.com/saaIQadW3n — Mohabbatein🐱 (@sidharth0800) July 6, 2022

People will know how the girl who was devoted to vishnu bhakti turned up to become the vengeance beauty.

You hurt her. You’ll pay with your life forever#Aishwaryarai#PonniyinSelvan pic.twitter.com/4rA4ZNOBCd — pankaj yadav (@pankajy64646123) July 6, 2022

Aishwarya reportedly plays the role of queen Nandhini, the wife of Commander of the Chola Army, Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. Ratnam’s PS 1 is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s book with the same title. It shows the early life of Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman who is popularly regarded as the greatest and the most powerful king of his time in South India. He is often named Raja Raja Chola.

The makers earlier released the posters of actors Vikram and Karthi from the film in which they were seen riding horses. Ppnniyin Selvan Part One is Mani Ratnam’s dream project and one of the most expensive films made in the history of Indian cinema. It features a prominent casting with Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu and Prakash Raj playing historical characters. The film is set to release on September 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The music of PS 1 is created by AR Rahman while it’s produced by Lyca Production and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies.