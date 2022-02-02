Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth gets COVID: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has been tested positive for the coronavirus. She took to social media to reveal her diagnosis and posted a picture from the hospital bed. Aishwaryaa looked sick in the picture and a cannula could be seen fixed on her left hand. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Tested positive even after all precautions. Got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me (sic).”Also Read - Rajinikanth ‘Badly Affected’, Urges Aishwaryaa And Dhanush to Save Their Marriage

Her friends – Rohini Iyer, Gitanjali Selva Raghavan, and many fans wished her a speedy recovery in the comments of her post. Last month, several pictures of Aishwaryaa went viral on social media in which she could be seen discussing her next project with the team including singer Ankit Tiwari, and producer Prerna Arora among others. They all have teamed up for a new music video which will reportedly be released on Valentine’s Day this year. Bayfilms took to its Instagram page to post the pictures and wrote, “Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth starts prep for her music video. PPM in full swing in Hyd. Directed by @aishwaryaa_r_dhanush and produced by @kumartaurani @pprernaarora and @bayfilms_llp. It will release on #ValentinesDay (sic).” Also Read - Ram Gopal Varma Tweets About Dhanush And Aishwaryaa's Separation, Calls Marriage a 'Jail' - Check Viral Tweets

Aishwarya also broke the hearts of her fans when she announced her separation from actor Dhanush last month. Both of them released an official statement on social media mentioning that they are ending their marriage of 18 years and their journey has been of ‘growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.’ They also requested people to respect their decision and give them privacy. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate,” read the statement.

We wish Aishwaryaa a speedy recovery!