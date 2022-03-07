Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth hospitalised: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has got hospitalised after recovering from COVID-19 recently. She took to social media to share a picture of herself posing with her doctor with a long note mentioning that she is hospitalised due to fever and vertigo issues. Aishwaryaa wrote about life in the post COVID times and appreciated the doctor’s help.Also Read - Rashtrapati Bhavan Tour, Change Of Guard Ceremony To Resume For Public Next Week As COVID Decline In Delhi

The caption on her post read, "Life before covid and post covid …back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not ! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you …it doesn't feel that bad doctor @prithikachary ! What a start to women's day eve for me to meet with you ! Honour ma'am (sic)."

Aishwaryaa’s fans and well-wished flooded her post with best wishes and get well soon messages in the comment section. It was only recently that she had revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis and that she had got hospitalised because of the same.

Aishwaryaa has been working on a new music video titled Musafir. Speaking to ETimes about the same, she mentioned that she could relate to the song and immediately felt like being a part of it and teaming up with other fabulous and strong women for the same.

Aishwaryaa recently announced her separation with actor Dhanush after 18 years of marriage. The two took to social media to mention that they will cotinue to remain cordial to each other. Both of them thanked each other for their journey together and wrote, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love (sic).”

We wish Aishwaryaa a speedy recovery!