Annaatthe Trailer Out: Superstar Rajinikanth treated his fans on Wednesday with the trailer of his upcoming film Annaatthe ahead of its theatrical release next week. The story is an old-school relationship drama where Rajinikanth is a dotting brother to sister Keerthy Suresh’s character, who is highly dependent on her brother. The twist comes when she gets married and gets out of her brother’s protective shelter. She tries to catch up with an unpromising world in this classic melodrama.Also Read - Rajinikanth Thanks Bus Driver Friend, Tamil People as he Gets Standing Ovation on Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award - Full Winning Speech

As for Rajinikanth, the high-voltage, over-the-top action sequences are accompanied by a non-stop flow of punchlines. The trailer is high on energy and gives out a no-holds-barred performance. Also Read - Rajinikanth to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Says ‘Sad That Balachander is Not With Us’

The shoot of the movie came to a standstill in December last year after the project was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Eight crew members on the sets of Annaatthe were tested positive and even Rajinikanth was hospitalised following a major dip in his blood pressure. It is because of his health that the actor decided to not contest the state assembly polls too and not to launch his own political party. Also Read - Khushbu Sundar Loses 15 Kilos- All About Her Massive Weight Loss Journey, From Yoga to Plank

Fans go crazy over the trailer and hailed Rajinikanth’s performance.

Check Reactions:

As said before if one man after long time who can bring best commercial of thalaivar will be one and only Siva Mams now❤️🔥🔥. Trailer Chumma pakkava irukku. Theatre celebration confirm. Thalivar energy level 🔥❤️#ManOfSelfConfidenceTHALA#AnnaattheTrailer #Annaatthe pic.twitter.com/TA7pXAwK4Q — Thiaga (@doubleducker87) October 27, 2021

Yoovvvvv @directorsiva , Ennaya Panni Vechuruka 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 This is Going to be Marana Mass Sambavam if works properly 😵 Thalaivaaaaaaa @rajinikanth 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥 Veri Maaaxxx Trailer #AnnaattheTrailer #Annaatthe — Naganathan 2.O (@NaganathanBoss) October 27, 2021

Looks like a perfect festive family entertainer💥. @rajinikanth looks fresh❤️if the sentiments workout it’ll reach its target audience for sure👍🏻. Strictly not recommended for “We need Hollywood type movies daw”nibbas 😊🙏#AnnaattheTrailer #Master #Beast @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/MHFWUjWmb3 — PrayushKhanna🤴 (@prayushkhanna12) October 27, 2021

It is going to be ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER

Thalaivar Storm On Way to Blast Box Office #AnnaattheTrailer #Annaatthe pic.twitter.com/Kg20FkYQ02 — ஜூஜூபீ… 💔 (@BabuSenthil) October 27, 2021

Electrifying trailer !!!!

Even at age of 70, the dialogue delivery, styles, energy level n charisma of Super Star @rajinikanth are far ahead as compared to today’s young actors. Waiting for Diwali.#AnnaattheTrailer — Tushar Bishoyee (@tusharTheHero) October 27, 2021



Annaatthe also features Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Khushbu Sundar in key roles.