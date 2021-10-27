Annaatthe Trailer Out: Superstar Rajinikanth treated his fans on Wednesday with the trailer of his upcoming film Annaatthe ahead of its theatrical release next week. The story is an old-school relationship drama where Rajinikanth is a dotting brother to sister Keerthy Suresh’s character, who is highly dependent on her brother. The twist comes when she gets married and gets out of her brother’s protective shelter. She tries to catch up with an unpromising world in this classic melodrama.Also Read - Rajinikanth Thanks Bus Driver Friend, Tamil People as he Gets Standing Ovation on Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award - Full Winning Speech
As for Rajinikanth, the high-voltage, over-the-top action sequences are accompanied by a non-stop flow of punchlines. The trailer is high on energy and gives out a no-holds-barred performance. Also Read - Rajinikanth to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Says ‘Sad That Balachander is Not With Us’
Watch Trailer Here:
The shoot of the movie came to a standstill in December last year after the project was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Eight crew members on the sets of Annaatthe were tested positive and even Rajinikanth was hospitalised following a major dip in his blood pressure. It is because of his health that the actor decided to not contest the state assembly polls too and not to launch his own political party. Also Read - Khushbu Sundar Loses 15 Kilos- All About Her Massive Weight Loss Journey, From Yoga to Plank
Fans go crazy over the trailer and hailed Rajinikanth’s performance.
Check Reactions:
Annaatthe also features Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Khushbu Sundar in key roles.