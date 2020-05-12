Thalaiva fans, get ready! Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe is all set to release during Pongal 2021. Sun TV has officially announced the release date and it is most likely January 13, 2021. The will film will be directed by Siruthai Siva. The makers had planned it for a Diwali release but due to coronavirus pandemic, all the films and the production work has been postponed. However, Rajinikanth has again got a Pongal release. For the actor, Annaatthe is going to be back-to-back Pongal release. Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss and Petta directed by Karthik Subbaraj, were also released during Pongal. Also Read - 'Forget About Coming to Power': Rajinikanth Warns Tamil Nadu Government Against Reopening TASMAC Shops

After the twitter handle of Sun TV announced the date, #AnnaatthePongal2021 started trending. In the film, Rajinikanth will be playing a villager. Apart from him, Khusbhu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, and Soori will also be seen in the film.

Take a look at the reactions of fans who are going crazy and trending the hashtag #AnnaatthePongal2021: