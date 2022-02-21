Samantha Shakuntalam poster: Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped her first look poster from the upcoming film Shakuntalam. The actor looked mesmerising on the poster of the film and broke the internet with her sensational avatar. Samantha can be seen posing in the titular character on the poster, wearing a white two-piece outfit with lots of floral jewellery and big curly hair.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visits Kerala's Athirappilly Falls, Here's Why It's Called India's 'Bahubali Waterfall' - See Stunning Pics

The poster looks like a painting as white peacocks, swans, deers and rabbits surround Samantha in the frame. Shakuntalam was one of the most anticipated films of the year, especially for the fans of Samantha who were waiting for this announcement ever since the actor impressed the audience with her performance in her debut web series The Family Man 2. Taking to her Instagram account, Samantha shared the poster of Shakuntalam and wrote, "Presenting… Nature's beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. "Shakuntala" from #Shaakuntalam 🤍#ShaakuntalamFirstLook (sic)."

The fans on the internet can’t stop gazing at Samantha who looks absolutely dreamy in the first look poster. Check out these comments of people unable to take their eyes off the actor:

Samantha, too, has called this film and the role unbelievable in the past. Talking to Filmfare earlier, she revealed how she just had to concentrate on the minute details of her look to create a picture that was just beautiful beyond words. The actor was quoted as saying, “Every shot is perfect, every frame is a painting. I had to look the most beautiful that I’ve ever looked! So that pressure was there. It was fascinating. I’ve always been obsessed with mythology, period dramas, and this princess world. I really loved my dream role with Shaakuntalam. I’ve been a Disney fan all my life and Shaakuntalam is everything I could have wished for. In some shots, I can’t believe that’s me… actually, in a lot of shots I can’t believe it’s me!”

Shakuntalam is directed Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna. The director had earlier helmed Anushka Shetty starrer Rudhramadevi. The Samantha starrer is set to hit the screens later this year. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shakuntalam!