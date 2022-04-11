Beast Review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast is clashing at the Box Office with Yash’s KGF 2. Both the actors enjoy a terrific fan-following at the pan-India level and their films are always expected to create a thunder at the ticket window. While Beast is set to hit the screens on Thursday this week, a special screening of the film was recently organised overseas. This also means that we have got the first reviews of the film that features Tamil star Vijay in a very stylish character.Also Read - Yash Versus Thalapathy Vijay: Check Box Office Advance Bookings of KGF 2 And Beast

Umair Sandhu, who is regarded as one of the members of the Censor Board overseas, took to social media to share the first review of the film. He took to his Instagram stories and appreciated the style of the actor and how the film fulfils all the expectations of being a mass entertainer. In his long note on Instagram, the film critic gave four stars to Beast and wrote: “Vijay looks very dashing and his performance is outstanding. He is brilliant in every frame. Engaging story and screenplay. Dialogues are clap worthy. Nelson’s director is simple and he shows that he has the ability to handle a film of this scale. He also joins the dots in the narrative neatly. On the whole, #Beast is a paisa-vasool action entertainer which has style as well as enough twists and turns to keep the viewers engrossed. At the Box Office, the extended weekend, dazzling action, stunning locales and stylish execution will ensure mammoth footfalls for the film (sic).” Also Read - Shahid Kapoor Breaks Silence on Jersey vs KGF Chapter 2 vs Beast Box Office Clash: 'It's About The Good Film...'

SHOCKING First Detail Review of #Beast from Censor Board on my Instagram Story! Sure Shot Mass HIT ! #Vijay is in Terrific form ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. Link : https://t.co/SIa3rE8SQA pic.twitter.com/Yj87fxp8vj — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 11, 2022

Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay's Beast Gets Banned in Kuwait Due to Scenes Showing Islamic Terrorism?

Vijay plays the role of a spy in Beast who’s skilled in various defense techniques. As revealed in the trailer, the film is set inside a mall in Chennai where the visitors are held hostage by a group of terrorists. Incidentally, the ‘beast’ is also one of those hostages. Directed by Nelson, the film shows Beast’s swag in how he beats those terrorists and makes sure that all the hostages are safe.

The buzz around this film is higher than ever considering Beast is the first release after Thalapathy Vijay’s Master single-handedly revived the Box Office during the pandemic last year and showed the power of the audience and their loyalty towards Vijay. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Beast!