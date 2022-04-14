Beast Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast has done what it was expected to. The film has earned a terrific business at the Box Office on its opening day, making new records and breaking the existing ones, especially for its lead actor. Directed by Nelson, Beast has roared like a wildfire at the ticket window and has minted Rs 26.40 crore from Tamil Nadu alone.Also Read - Beast Twitter Review: Fans Not Happy With Director, Applaud Vijay For Delivering Beastly Performance

The film, which is now facing a clash with Yash starrer KGF 2 at the Box Office, has made a new day one record in the state with Vijay surpassing his own record at the ticket window. As per the latest buzz on social media, Thalapathy Vijay has beaten his own movie – Sarkar’s record in Tamil Nadu with Beast’s day one collection report. Also Read - Beast Review: Thalapathy Vijay's Style Rules Hearts, Makes it 'Paisa Vasool Entertainer' - Check First Review

#Beast creates new day one record in #TamilNadu. Final numbers shortly, #ThalapathyVijay has surpassed his own #Sarkar day one record. King of Opening 👍👍🔥 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 14, 2022

Beast Box Office Opening Day Report: Thalapathy Vijay beats Sarkar on day 1

The film has emerged as the second-best for the Tamil superstar and the fifth-highest opener in the state. As per a tweet posted by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Beast could have garnered more in the state and other circuits but it faced a downward trend due to the negative reviews.

#Beast opens well at the box office. The movie has minted ₹26.40 cr gross from TN on Day 1. 2nd best for actor #Vijay, overall 5th highest opener in the state. Due to negative WoM, the film faced downtrend in evening & night shows. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 14, 2022

Now with the release of KGF 2 today, Beast is likely to face a further downtrend. However, in Tamil Nadu, considering the loyalty of Vijay’s fans, the numbers are not expected to show a giant dip. Beast, which features Vijay in the role of a spy, is an action entertainer. The film stars Pooja Hegde opposite Vijay. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Beast Box Office!