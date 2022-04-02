Beast trailer review: The first trailer of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast took over the internet like a wildfire. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is hitting the theatres this month but the craze around Vijay’s presence in it seemed unbelievable on both social media and the world outside the internet. Thousands of fans installed giant screens on the road in Tamil Nadu and organised special trailer screenings in theatres to celebrate the next outing of Vijay.Also Read - Viral Video: Foreigners Dance on Thalapathy Vijay’s Halamithi Habibo From Beast. Watch

Beast features the superstar in the role of a superspy, a ruth man who wouldn't spare anyone coming in the way of his duty. As shown in the trailer, a group of terrorists captures a mall during Christmas time and holds the visitors hostage. When the intelligence and the authority start to make a plan, they are informed that their own soldier is inside the mall and is one of the hostages. Vijay's character, spy Veera Raghavan, is introduced as this 'lean and mean' figure who is not scared of anything. He's shown as someone who has fought the entire army in the middle-east and has used all kinds of weapons from rifles to fighter jets.

After the introductory part, Vijay is seen slashing up a few terrorists in the mall with a knife and making a solid heroic entry amid the crowd where Pooja Hegde is also seen all amazed.

Watch the viral trailer of Vijay starrer Beast movie here:

The trailer of Beast has been trending big on YouTube with over 4.4 million views in three hours. The film marks Vijay’s next after Master which was hugely successful at the Box Office and created many records during the pandemic, helping the industry to revive in the tough times. Seems like Beast is going to get a thunderous opening as well considering the amount of love Vijay’s fans showered on the trailer on Saturday. Check out these tweets to understand the magnitude of popularity that ‘Beast’ enjoys:

#ThalapathyVijay is the name 🔥#Beast Trailer is a சம்பவம் 😎#BeastInRamCinemas Get Ready for the Biggest FDFS Celebration 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7UGtiQ3A4d — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) April 2, 2022

Police Protection For Trailer Screening at Madurai Cini Priya 🤯🔥 #Beast pic.twitter.com/RUANuatR8y — Madurai Cinemas (@MaduraiCinemas) April 2, 2022

Apart from Vijay and Pooka Hegde, Beast also features Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and Bjorn Surrao among others, The film is produced by Sun Pictures and is slated to hit the screens on April 13. Did you enjoy the trailer? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Beast!