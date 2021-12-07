Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestant Namita Marimuthu’s Photos With Transgender Daughter Go Viral | See Pics

The Bigg Boss Tamil is in its fifth season and is running successfully. The show began with 18 contestants in October. The show featured the first transgender contestant in the history of Bigg Boss Tamil history – Namita Marimuthu, however Namita was eliminated from the house during the initial weeks of the show.Also Read - With Kamal Haasan in Hospital, Who Will Host Bigg Boss Tamil 5 This Week?

Her exit from the house created a big controversy. It was being said that she made her exit due to her problems with Thamarai while other theories suggest that Namita was asked to leave because she contracted Coronavirus while Namitha said that she left because she fainted in the house while fasting. Also Read - Tamil Actor Meera Mithun Booked For Using Casteist Slur In Video Against Scheduled Caste

A few weeks ago, Namitha’s mother, who is also a transgender opened up about adopting Namitha Marimuthu and raising her as her own. She also further revealed that Namitha now has adopted a transgender as her daughter named Praveena Maya. The pictures of mother-daughter duo went crazily viral on the internet. Also Read - Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Grand Finale: Mugen Rao Carries Home Winner's Trophy And Cash Prize of Rs 50 Lakhs

Check Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namitha Marimuthu (@namithamarimuthu)

The first four seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil is hosted by Kamal Haasan and show became popular in no time. Bigg Boss 5 Tamil features both celebrities and commoners as the contestants on the show.