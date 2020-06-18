Bigg Boss Tamil Star Vanitha Vijayakumar Announces Wedding With Peter Paul, Take a Loot at the Wedding Invite

Tamil actor Vanitha Vijayakumar has announced her wedding to filmmaker Peter Paul. The Bigg Boss 3 star issued a press release revealing all about the wedding and how she fell in love with Peter. The actor said that she has been taking care of her kids all alone and Peter lent a supporting hand and made her realise that she could grow old with someone she truly loves. Vanitha also mentioned that Peter talked to her kids and only when they approved of them getting together, they decided to take the plunge. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan’s Spokesperson Reveals Actor is in Depression And Under Medication

The wedding is going to be a private affair at Vanitha's house in Chennai on June 27. The actor also wrote that it's going to be a low key affair but she would share the pictures and videos from her big day soon after the wedding.

Vanitha also credited Peter for encouraging her to launch her own YouTube channel. She said, "He walked out of my dream into my life. He filled the void I never knew existed. Surprisingly I felt secure and complete around him. He stepped in as a friend and helped me when I was lost without and technical help and support for my YouTube channel during the lockdown. He made things happen in such a way that I was at ease, so calm, stress free and felt taken care of." (sic)

Peter is also a visual effects director and has reportedly worked in various films across the industries including both Hollywood and Bollywood.

The actor further wrote and encouraged her fans to wait for true love because ‘there’s magic out there…’

Our congratulations to the couple!