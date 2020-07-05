At around midnight on July 4, an anonymous call was made to the Tamil Nadu Police Master Control Room claiming that a bomb has been planted at actor Vijay‘s Saligramam residence in Chennai. The police proceeded to the superstar’s home and searched throughout the entire night but no bomb was found. Later, when the officials traced the call, they found out that it was a call from a young man who has made similar fake calls in the past as well to create panic. Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam on S Janaki's Death Hoax: I Spoke to Her, She is Doing Very Well

A report in The News Minute mentioned that the man who made the fake call lives at Marakkanam in Villupuram district of Chennai and he has made similar hoax calls for late CM Jayalalithaa, Poducherry CM Narayanswamy and Poducherry Governor Kiran Bedi in the past. The police let the man go after issuing a warning.

The report quoted the Marakkam Inspector revealing that the caller was identified as a 21-year-old man with psycho-social disabilities. He said, "He'd call 100, make an anonymous threat and hang up. When we traced his call and his location, he admitted to doing it himself. Although he does not own a cell phone, he took a family member's mobile phone to place the call."

Earlier last month, a similar bomb threat was issued to Rajinikanth’s name when an anonymous caller informed the police that there’s a bomb at the superstar’s Poes Garden residence in Chennai. When the police searched the place for a few hours and didn’t find anything, it was concluded that the threat was fake.