As per a few local news channels in Chennai, a bomb threat has been issued to actor Rajinikanth by an unidentified person. The Chennai police are reportedly performing search operations at the superstar's Poes Garden residence in Chennai after getting an anonymous call. Sniffer dogs and bomb detectors are also being used to search the entire place.

As soon as the news flashed on the local TV channels, hundreds of fans of the superstar crowded outside his residence. No trace of explosive has been detected so far at the residence. However, the search operation is going on.

Meanwhile, on the work front, speculations are rife that Rajinikanth is going to team up with Karthik Subbaraj for Petta 2. As reported by Times of India, the director revealed in his latest interview that even though he doesn't have any story in his mind, the sequel can definitely take place in the future.