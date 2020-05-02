Director P Vasu has confirmed the sequel to his 2005 hit horror comedy film Chandramukhi. The film originally featured Rajinikanth, Jyothika, and Nayanthara among others in important roles. Now, the director has decided to rope in Raghava Lawrence to play the lead in the sequel. As revealed in a report published by Times of India, Vasu confirmed that Chandramukhi 2 is going to star Raghava as Vettaiyan, the character which was earlier played by Rajinikanth. The report added that the film will deal with the back story of two characters – Vettaiyan and Chandramukhi. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Speaks on Wearing a Saree in Laxmmi Bomb, Controversy With Director Raghava Lawrence

While more details and the names of the rest of the cast members are yet to be revealed, the fans are excited to see Raghava getting back to do a horror-comedy after the Kanchana series.

Earlier in April, the actor-director wrote a Facebook post announcing his association with Chandramukhi 2 and how he had begun his work on the film with the blessings of Rajinikanth. However, he didn't reveal which role will he be essaying.

Rumours were also rife that the Thalaiva himself will be seen making a brief appearance in the sequel. However, reports now suggest that there was no truth to these rumours.

Meanwhile, Raghava Lawrence is currently busy with his debut Hindi film – Laxmmi Bomb that features Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead. Various reports suggest that the film is likely to release on an OTT platform considering there’s no hope for theatres to reopen soon even if the lockdown is uplifted by the end of this month.