Chiyaan Vikram breaks silence on rumours of heart attack: Actor Chiyaan Vikram, who was recently admitted to a hospital in Chennai, has now spoken about his health condition for the first time. Several rumours regarding the actor's health condition have been floating in the media. On Monday, the Tamil star clarified all the rumours and also lashed out at those who speculated that he suffered a heart attack.

Vikram was present at the launch of his upcoming movie Cobra where he interacted with the media. As reported by news agency PTI, the popular actor said he saw a few people even using photoshopped images with his face being superimposed on the picture of another patient. He expressed his disappointment at how people misconstrued the picture in which he was clicked with his hand on his heart.

Vikram speaks on rumours of suffering a heart attack

Vikram was quoted as saying, "I should not place my hand on my chest. They (the media) may come up with a claim that I am having a heart attack. I can visualise the headline they may pick for tomorrow's edition. They may say that what they had predicted was confirmed by Vikram. They may say that Vikram gestured that he had a heart attack while he was on the dais for Cobra audio launch."

The popular actor fell ill during the teaser launch event of his film Ponniyin Selvan Part I in which he stars alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan among others. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and is one of the most expensive movies made in the history of Indian cinema. Talking about his health status now, Vikram said, “There was a mild chest discomfort. I went to the hospital only for that. But it was blown out of proportion. I am doing well… When all of you are there with me nothing will happen to me. My family, friends, fans and you are there for me.”

The actor’s son Dhruv Vikram and his manager also took to the internet to clarify that he had not suffered a heart attack and it was just a ‘mild discomfort.’ The actor is doing well now and is back at work.