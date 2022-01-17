Dhanush-Aishwaryaa separation: Actor Dhanush and his wife, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, have announced separation after 18 years of marriage. They took to social media to share an official statement mentioning that they have decided to part ways and end their marriage after 18 years of living together. The official statement added that they want to understand themselves better as individuals. and therefore, the decision.Also Read - Vaathi Update: Dhanush Starrer Goes On Floor, Shooting To Begin From January 5

The statement read: “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya!

Spread love,

The statement was released on the social media handles of both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa at around 11 pm on Monday, January 17. They are parents to two boys – Yatra who was born in 2006, and Linga who was born in 2010. For the unversed, Aishwaryaa is the eldest daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. She married Dhanush in November 2004.