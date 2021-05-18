Chennai: Director Shankar’s mother S. Muthulakshmi passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88 due to age-related issues in Chennai. As per official sources, her last rites will be performed on Wednesday. the South film industry has been sharing its condolences to the director and his family. Earlier, Shankar in several interviews stated that he is very close to his mother and she feels proud of his achievements in the Indian film industry for his grandeur style of filmmaking. Also Read - Tamil Actor Nitish Veera Dies of Covid-19 At 45, Celebs Pay Their Condolences