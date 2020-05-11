In a relief for some South Indian filmmakers, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed the post-production work on films and TV shows to commence from May 11, Monday. The decision was taken after many Tamil film producers wrote to the government asking for permission to begin work on at least those projects that have completed their shooting. The post-production work that has been allowed by the government now includes editing, dubbing, background music score, foley, VFX/CGI, and Digital Intermediary. The work shall not include more than 15 people at one time. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, May 11: Sooryavanshi, Coolie No. 1 And 3 More Big Films to Release on Diwali? Hear From Experts

As reported by Hindustan Times, a letter was sent to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami from the producers to seek permission to resume the post-production work on films and TV shows. The letter was addressed to the CM earlier last week.

A part of the letter read, “We are film producers in Tamil cinema and post the lockdown implemented from March 24, 2020, all our films under production were stopped. The Tamil film industry has over Rs. 500 crore investment locked due to this lockdown including films for which only post-production work is pending.”

The producers also mentioned a few strict guidelines that they are now ready to follow at their workplaces. This includes wearing masks and gloves all the time, maintaining social distancing, complete sanitisation of workplaces, and following the protocols of the lockdown.

The letter also mentioned how the Kerala government has granted permission to resume production activities with less than five people in the workplace.