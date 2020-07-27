After Vijaya Lakhmi allegedly attempted to commit suicide and has been admitted to hospital in Chennai, actor and choreographer Gayathri Raghuram had apparently rushed to the hospital to visit Boss Engira Baskaran actor. Gayathri spoke to the local press and revealed, “She hasn’t told what kind of mental state she is in. She was hesitant to even share her location as she was scared that goons might find her place and attack her, but at the same time she also wants to be bold and come out talk about it. She doesn’t know how to fight this without any help.” Also Read - Tamil Actor Vijaya Lakshmi Attempts Suicide Due to Social Media Abuse By Seeman, Hari Nadar Followers, Hospitalised

Gayathri further said that Vijaya Lakshmi was in mental depression and hence decided to take the drastic step. She added, “Even though many of us had helped her monetarily, she seems to be in a lot of trouble. I think we shouldn’t leave alone after this.”

Actor Kasthuri Shankar also visited Vijaya Lakshmi and met her family. Taking to Twitter, she tweeted, “Met Vijayalakshmi’s family in the hospital, offered them all help. They are just three broken women, cornered, paranoid, tragic. I have worked with Usha, attended her marriage, watched her life unravel. Couldn’t even recognise her yesterday.” (sic)

Met Vijayalakshmi’s family in the hospital, offered them all help. They are just three broken women, cornered , paranoid, tragic. I have worked with Usha, attended her marriage , watched her life unravel. Couldn’t even recognise her yesterday. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 27, 2020

Sharing her thoughts over the conversation with Vijaya Lakshmi, she wrote, “Now for the inconvenient truth- I listened to Usha explain their travails for nearly an hour. Every sentence was about two persons. She made several serious allegations, but unfortunately, could not corroborate them. A lot of details didn’t fit.” (sic)

A heartfelt thank you to Gayathri Raguramm who had made arrangements for their medical care yesterday. I do not believe there are political motivations behind her timely help. The first step is to save vijayalakshmi’s life. We can debate the veracity of her claims later. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 27, 2020



On Sunday, Vijaya Lakshmi took to Facebook to share a video where she cited that social media abuse and bullying by the followers of Naam Thamizhar party leader Seeman and Panankatty Padai’s Hari Nadar of harassing her over the difference of opinion. She also accused followers of Seeman and Hari Nadar of harassment and the primary reason that drove her to take the extreme step.

However, this is reportedly not the first time she attempted suicide. In 2006, she reportedly attempted suicide by overdosing on sleeping pills after being harassed by an assistant director who wanted to marry her, as per the Times of India report. She was abandoned after her father’s death and took the drastic step. Later at the end of the year, she has announced her engagement with actor Srujan Lokesh and their wedding was planned in March 2007 but due to some reasons, the wedding was called off and both got separated after dating for few years.