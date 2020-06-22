South Indian cinema popular actor Vijay, fondly known as Thalapathy, has turned a year older today and his fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes. On his 46th birthday, celebrities such as Arya, Sivakarthikeyan, Atlee, Raghava Lawrence, Kajal Aggarwal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Mohan Raja took to Twitter to wish the actor. Also Read - Shocking! Rajinikanth Fan Kills Thalapathy Vijay Fan Over Heated Argument on COVID-19 Funds

Arya was the first celebrity to wish the Vijay and wrote, “Happy birthday @actorvijay Na Have a fantastic year ahead. God bless #HappyBirthdayThalapathy (sic).” Also Read - Tamil Actor Sethuraman Passes Away of Cardiac Arrest in Chennai, Industry Mourns The Loss

Director Atlee, who worked with Vijay in three films – Theri, Mersal and Bigil, took to Twitter to extend his wishes and tweeted, “Ennoda Anna…Ennoda thalapathy…. Love him more than me ,respect him ,owe him a lot & without u am nothing naa love u na Wish u many more happy returns of the day na (sic).” Also Read - Veteran Tamil Actor-Director Visu Passes Away at 74 Due to Kidney Disorder

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tweeted, “Happppyyy birthdaaayyy to our #thalapathy…. #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay may you continue to grow from strength to strength.. and live a lonnnggggg life..continue to entertain us..our love for you will only grow..god bless you thalapathhhthyyyy..have an awesome safe bdayyyy @actorvijay (sic).”

Take a Look at the Tweets Here:

Happy birthday @actorvijay Na

Have a fantastic year ahead

God bless #HappyBirthdayThalapathy — Arya (@arya_offl) June 22, 2020

Ennoda Anna…Ennoda thalapathy….

Love him more than me ,respect him ,owe him a lot & without u am nothing naa love u na Wish u many more happy returns of the day na #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/VJvzZl4FSX — atlee (@Atlee_dir) June 21, 2020

Happppyyy birthdaaayyy to our #thalapathy…. #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay may you continue to grow from strength to strength.. and live a lonnnggggg life..continue to entertain us..our love for you will only grow..god bless you thalapathhhthyyyy..have an awesome safe bdayyyy @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/m1bHGAPhQF — (@varusarath) June 21, 2020

To the coolest and most fun co-star I’ve had the pleasure of working with ♥️ Happy Birthday @actorvijay sir! #hbdthalapathyvijay pic.twitter.com/iB7zRR05CK — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) June 21, 2020

Happy Birthday Thalapathy @actorvijay Wishing U Multifolds of Happiness Success Peace n Fame, On this wonderful day #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) June 21, 2020

What a coincidence!! #THALAPATHYBday and My Moms birthday on the same day ❤️ God bless you both !! Long live — Yashika Aannand (@iamyashikaanand) June 21, 2020

Happiest birthday to the one and only #hbdthalapathyvijay sir ⭐️ https://t.co/uxsriSnV9H — Sunainaa (@TheSunainaa) June 21, 2020

Happy birthday @actorvijay na…

Keep rocking..

God bless..#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay — VISHNU VISHAL – stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Master. The film was supposed to release on April 9 but due to coronavirus outbreak, the film had been postponed indefinitely. The team is currently working on the post-production and is likely to announce the release date by end of this month. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Gouri Kishan in important roles.