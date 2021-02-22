Dhanush‘s upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram is all set for the direct-to-OTT release on the online streaming giant, Netflix. On Monday, Netflix India released the teaser of the action-drama film. The teaser portrays the journey of Dhanush from Madhurai to London. Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has Dhanush essaying the role of a small-time gangster in Madhurai named Suruli. Also Read - Tamil Actor Indrakumar Dies of Suicide at His Friend's Place, Police Seize Mortal Remains

In a statement, Karthik had said, “Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film. A script that is close to my heart. A story that needs to be told, and heard by audiences across the world. This film has found a new way to speak to its audience.” Also Read - SBI, Paytm, Netflix & Major Indian Brands Join The 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend, Come up With Hilarious Memes



The film is set in London and also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan, among others. producer of the film S Sashikanth from YNOT Studios said, “As a brand, we have always been identified with backing bold and path-breaking ideas. This decision emphasises further that the ideology is not just limited to content, but also extends across all our strategies and initiatives.”

Meanwhile, Dhanush also has Karnan in the pipeline which is expected to hit screens on April 9, 2021. Reportedly, the film is based on the infamous caste riot that took place in Kodiyankulam in 1991. Apart from these, he is currently shooting for his upcoming Netflix film, The Gray Man directed by Avengers: Endgame director Russo Brothers. The film also features Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.