Jai Bhim at Oscars: Suriya's Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham have been nominated in the eligible productions list at the 94th Academy Awards this year. The Academy released the list of 276 films that have qualified for the Oscars this year. The final nomination list of the films chosen to compete this year will be released soon. The Oscar Awards 2022 will be aired live on the ABC channel on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

This is the second honour that Jai Bhim has received at the international forum after 'Scene at The Academy' decided to feature a clip from the film on its official YouTube channel the other day. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, and also starring Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan, K Manikandan, and Sean Roldan among others, Jai Bhim is an important film that talks about the oppression of the tribal communities in India. The story is inspired by real-life incidents and Suriya plays a real-life character, lawyer K Chandu, who fought for tribal rights all his life.

Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham at Oscars 2022

Along with Jai Bhim, Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has also become eligible to be nominated at the Oscars this year. The film is the story of the naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut, Kunhali Marakkar, who is often regarded for organising the first-ever naval defence of the Indian coast. Directed by Priyadarshan, it has been titled Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea in other versions. The period drama war film has taken a few references from history but it mostly depends on the writer and the director's imagination of the story.

The full list of nominations at the 94th Oscar Awards will be released on February 8, 2022.