Jai Bhim gets featured on ‘Scene at the Academy’: What does it signify?

The Academy runs a special section called 'Scene At The Academy' for their members worldwide where they feature a meticulously curated scene that speaks of the importance of filmmaking and highlights how cinema could be a powerful tool in storytelling with the potential to change the world. As mentioned on their website, "Scene at the Academy is an opportunity to create exclusive content – spotlighting the filmmaking and creative process behind the movies – for the Academy's global members and fans."

What is the Scene at the Academy?

As mentioned on the Academy's official website, the Scene at the Academy "focuses on filmmakers and artists talking about the evolution and breakdown of a scene (one or two scenes, maximum) or an element (i.e. song) in the film that captures and represents the approach to the movie. For example, writers discuss how scene(s) originated, directors talk about the considerations throughout, composers/songwriters explain storytelling through song, visual effects supervisors show how moments came to life, etc."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Why does Jai Bhim featuring at the academy mean this much?

Jai Bhim is the first Tamil film to have got such an honour by the Academy and Suriya becomes both the first Tamil leading star and producer to have achieved this feat. As soon as the news went out, the Suriya fans took over Twitter to trend ‘Jai Bhim’ with congratulatory messages for the film’s team. Check these out:

Before #SooraraiPottru was under the Selection Process under #Oscars but couldn’t get into the Nominations List😔💔 NOW, #JaiBhim Film Mashup uploaded at #TheAcademy ( #Oscars) Channel & it has been Submitted in the Selection Process🤩❤️ Proud of @Suriya_offl Sir & HOPING 🤞🏆 — 🅰️KHℹ️L #ⱽᴵᴶᴬʸᴹᴬᶠᴵᴬ🕴️🚬 #ᴮᴱᴬˢᵀ😈 #ᴬᴬᴿᴬᴬᵀᵀᵁ😎⚪ (@GrandWizardAK47) January 18, 2022

Thambi , Is This Reach enough. World’s Most Prestigious Award platform #Oscars uploading a scene from @Suriya_offl ‘s #JaiBhim ? Cry More , But Suriya Anna would go Miles & Miles..🔥😎#VaadiVaasal #EtharkkumThunindhavan https://t.co/5eoiH48av2 pic.twitter.com/wFnCWMiFBe — ѕя Dυкє sᠻᥴ ♡ (@SRduke__SFC) January 18, 2022

First Indian film to be featured on the #Oscars YT channel – #JaiBhim 🔥✊ — Villiers Vignesh😎 (@VilliersVignes1) January 18, 2022

In Jai Bhim, Suriya plays the role of a lawyer who fights in court for the tribals and stands against the system for framing the oppressed people in fake charges. The film highlighted the story of a snake charmer who dies in police custody after being falsely framed in a case. His pregnant wife runs from pillar to pillar to get justice until a lawyer helps her and attempts to change the system. The film has garnered critical acclaim for being the voice of the oppressed. Jai Bhim is directed by TJ Gnanavel.