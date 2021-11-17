Suriya’s latest offering Jai Bhim has been receiving positive reviews from the film critics and the audience alike. The courtroom drama is intriguing and left everyone impressed with it’s strong storyline. The film has now been rated 9.6 on IMDb with 73K votes, which means it has beaten The Shawshank Redemption’s rating of 9.3 with 2.5 million votes and The Godfather which has 9.2 rating on IMDb with 1.7 million votes.Also Read - Jai Bhim Row: #WeStandWithSuriya Trends After Vanniyar Sangam Sends Legal Notice And Seeks Rs 5 Cr Compensation

Other films in top 10 of the IMDb list are Steven Spielberg's 'Schindler's List', Peter Jackson's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King', Quentin Tarantino's 'Pulp Fiction' and Christopher Nolan's 'Inception'.

Jai Bhim starring Suriya is inspired by real-life events that took place in the 90s. The courtroom drama revolves around advocate Chandru (played by Suriya), who leads a protest in the court. The case was called 'pointless' by big shot lawyers in the High Court. Chandru then gets determined to get justice for a tribal woman, who has been wronged by the legal system.

Meanwhile, Armed police have been deployed at Suriya’s Chennai residence after reports of threat against the actor surfaced. The controversy began after a Vanniyar Sangam, a caste group, alleged that the scene shows the vanniyars in an unflattering light and has demanded Rs 5 crore for “denigrating the community”. They have even demanded the removal of all references to themselves and warned the makers and the actor of civil and criminal proceedings.